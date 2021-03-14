Short Interest in Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Decreases By 47.3%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the February 11th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DFCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 166,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,852. Dalrada Financial has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 8.76.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

