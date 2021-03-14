Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 711,100 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the February 11th total of 1,332,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF remained flat at $$23.00 during trading on Friday. 47 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,105. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17.

Get Hydro One alerts:

HRNNF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.