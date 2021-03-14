$96.21 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post sales of $96.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.10 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $68.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $457.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $476.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $680.26 million, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $855.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,875,000 after acquiring an additional 977,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,828,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,897,000 after acquiring an additional 285,694 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,561,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 364,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 139,482 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. 429,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,985. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.