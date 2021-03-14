PotCoin Price Tops $0.0307 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $13,354.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,088.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.31 or 0.03110902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.87 or 0.00362575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $566.36 or 0.00942536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00392850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.00336706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00244562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021739 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,890,637 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

