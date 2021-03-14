Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$2.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce ($2.00) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.60). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.21) to ($6.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.27) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 284,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,258. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

