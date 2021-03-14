Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$2.00 EPS

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce ($2.00) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.60). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.21) to ($6.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.27) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 284,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,258. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.