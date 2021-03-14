Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.35 Million

Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report $545.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.77 million and the highest is $548.80 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $782.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.72. 865,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,048. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $136,041,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 2,016,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 896,015 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

