Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the February 11th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.9 days.

Kerry Group stock remained flat at $$126.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $94.60 and a 52 week high of $151.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.78.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

