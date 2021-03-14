Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Up 64.6% in February

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the February 11th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:SQM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 793,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,180. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

