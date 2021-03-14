Rapidz Hits 24-Hour Volume of $60,167.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 173.9% against the dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $60,167.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

