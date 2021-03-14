Xaya (CHI) Trading Up 59.6% Over Last 7 Days

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $17,741.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 59.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 55,025,915 coins and its circulating supply is 45,883,788 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.