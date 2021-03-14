Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Kirby reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE KEX traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,393. Kirby has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 104,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 66,028 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.