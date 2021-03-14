Datum 1-Day Volume Tops $466,429.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $466,429.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datum has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.00 or 0.00647934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00070521 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00034853 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

DAT is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

