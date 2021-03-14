Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report $4.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.78 billion and the lowest is $4.65 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $20.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Shares of SNX traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 304,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

