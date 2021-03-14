Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. V.F. reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.09. 2,934,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,800. V.F. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of -608.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

