bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

BPOSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ING Group raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bpost SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

