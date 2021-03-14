Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Decreases By 46.1%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the February 11th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of China Construction Bank stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 22,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

