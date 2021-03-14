Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Decreases By 46.1%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the February 11th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of China Construction Bank stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 22,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $17.05.
About China Construction Bank
