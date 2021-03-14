Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Down 63.8% in February

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the February 11th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAPC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 260,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,124. The company has a market cap of $138.79 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.89. Capstone Companies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.29.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED vanity mirrors, LED gooseneck lanterns, LED dual mode security lights, LED solar patio lights, LED motion sensor lights, LED motion sensor light with air purifier, LED wall utility lights, eco-i-Lites, power failure indoor lighting, CPC power failure bulbs, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

