Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Down 63.8% in February

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the February 11th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CAPC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 260,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,124. The company has a market cap of $138.79 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.89. Capstone Companies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.29.
About Capstone Companies
Read More: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.