Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Reaches One Day Volume of $202,914.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

