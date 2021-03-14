Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post sales of $653.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $770.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $536.10 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $782.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,949. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

