Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $25.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.60 million to $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $27.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $101.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $102.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $104.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $104.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. 22,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,132. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

