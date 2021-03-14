$1.42 EPS Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Insiders have sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 732,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average is $131.29. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $104.75 and a one year high of $173.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

