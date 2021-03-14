Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird cut Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,558 shares of company stock valued at $976,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

