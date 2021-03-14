Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 598,700 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the February 11th total of 289,000 shares. Currently, 24.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,085,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,148. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

In other Koss news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $63,781.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 271,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,507,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,601 shares of company stock worth $21,168,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

