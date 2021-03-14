Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Update

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the February 11th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 96,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,162. Xiaobai Maimai has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

