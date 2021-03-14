Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of ISEM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

