API3 Price Tops $5.20 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $72.01 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00008654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.58 or 0.00445298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.70 or 0.00512064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011653 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

