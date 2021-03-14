Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 258,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 32,561 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 100.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter.

LGI stock remained flat at $$18.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

