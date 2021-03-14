Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $987.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.87.

ODFL traded up $4.14 on Tuesday, reaching $233.81. The company had a trading volume of 618,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,121. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $235.16. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

