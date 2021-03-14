$1.64 EPS Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $2.46. Sanderson Farms reported earnings per share of ($1.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $11.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.20. The stock had a trading volume of 181,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,764. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $167.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

