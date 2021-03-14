Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.22. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in State Street by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 107,304 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 61,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in State Street by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.80. 3,450,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,294. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

