Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,300 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the February 11th total of 2,212,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Erste Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Roche alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Roche during the third quarter worth $260,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 3,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 448,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 436,426 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Roche by 20.7% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Roche by 22.6% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 413,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 76,173 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Roche by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 38,530 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 845,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,546. Roche has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $1.2782 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Roche’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.