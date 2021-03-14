Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to post sales of $15.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.88 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $24.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $64.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 billion to $66.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.00 billion to $87.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

