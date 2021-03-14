Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to Announce $1.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.81. 886,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 205.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.49 and its 200-day moving average is $173.34.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

