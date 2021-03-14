Algorand Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001934 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.99 billion and $414.75 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00224172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009566 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00057938 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.47 or 0.02221984 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003842 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 4,877,890,208 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,975,555 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

