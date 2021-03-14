FNB Protocol Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $10.49 million and $990.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00645709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00034672 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

