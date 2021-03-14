Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $162.71 million and $55.55 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00645709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00034672 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

