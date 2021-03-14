Truegame Reaches Market Cap of $91,256.72 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Truegame has a market cap of $91,256.72 and approximately $4,297.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Truegame has traded up 89.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.45 or 0.00651623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00025172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00034847 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

