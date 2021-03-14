ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the February 11th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKWBF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $$368.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.45.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

