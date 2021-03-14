Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Up 123.9% in February

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,392. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

