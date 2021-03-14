Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Up 123.9% in February

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,392. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
