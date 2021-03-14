JustLiquidity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.08 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for $178.20 or 0.00297578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $77.85 million and $5.08 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.82 or 0.00447234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00061505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00093588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.58 or 0.00510299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011364 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

