Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.83. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.95. 597,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,574. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

