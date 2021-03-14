Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the February 11th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 114,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

