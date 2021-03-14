Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LACQU remained flat at $$14.55 during trading on Friday. Leisure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

