Short Interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Expands By 129.3%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the February 11th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Puxin stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. 221,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,678. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. Puxin has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.44 million, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Puxin alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Puxin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Puxin by 48.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Puxin by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 319,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Puxin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Puxin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.