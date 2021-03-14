Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.59. 696,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 187,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

