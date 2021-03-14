Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives $20.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAC. G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,284. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

