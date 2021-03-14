Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

EB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $5,839,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 29.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Eventbrite by 73.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 148,304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 71.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 2,002,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,810. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.