Barry Faber Sells 3,497 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $127,325.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,730,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 290,305 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.