Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Andrew P. Slentz Sells 1,953 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HES stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hess by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Hess by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

