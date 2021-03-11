Insider Selling: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$118,441.00 in Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$118,441.00.
Larry Froom also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.
HR.UN stock opened at C$14.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.15. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.44.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
