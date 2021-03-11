Insider Selling: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$118,441.00 in Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$118,441.00.

Larry Froom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

HR.UN stock opened at C$14.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.15. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.44.

HR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.14.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

